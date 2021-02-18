Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe confirms COVID-19 death Wednesday

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe COVID-19 Report (WWTI)

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe confirmed the death of a community member due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center 10 new COVID-19 cases were also confirmed, resulting in 16 total active cases under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community:

  • 7.416 total tests
  • 181 positive results
  • 165 individuals recovered
  • 16 active cases
  • 10 isolated or quarantined
  • 0 hospitalization
  • 3 COVID-19 related death

MORE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 

The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services also announced that the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Thursday, February 25. The clinic will be conducted on an appointment- only basis. Eligible individuals can call 518-333-0230 to schedule an appointment.

Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a COVID-19 test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322 or their facility in Massena at 315-705-0700. Anyone seeking to obtain their COVID-19 results for a test conducted by the Tribe’s Health Services or its mass testing provider can call the clinic’s new direct line at 518-333-0230.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story