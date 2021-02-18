Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe confirms COVID-19 death Wednesday

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe confirmed the death of a community member due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center 10 new COVID-19 cases were also confirmed, resulting in 16 total active cases under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community:

7.416 total tests

181 positive results

165 individuals recovered

16 active cases

10 isolated or quarantined

0 hospitalization

3 COVID-19 related death

The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services also announced that the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Thursday, February 25. The clinic will be conducted on an appointment- only basis. Eligible individuals can call 518-333-0230 to schedule an appointment.

Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a COVID-19 test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322 or their facility in Massena at 315-705-0700. Anyone seeking to obtain their COVID-19 results for a test conducted by the Tribe’s Health Services or its mass testing provider can call the clinic’s new direct line at 518-333-0230.