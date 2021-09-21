Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe confirms fire at ALCOA East in Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have confirmed reports of a fire in Massena.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced that its Environmental Division is monitoring a fire reported in the morning on Tuesday at ALCOA East, formerly known as Reynolds Metal Company. The fire briefly released smoke that flowed off-site and generated air quality concerns.

However, SRMT Environment Staff reported that the fire was quickly extinguished and smoke is no longer visible. THe fire is no longer an active incident and the smoke was posed minimal threats to the Akwesasne community. This was based on an air quality reading taken within the tribe’s jurisdiction.

The cause of this fire has yet to be determined.

The SRMT is now in contact with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation inspectors. The DEC will now continue to monitor the situation and provide information as it becomes available.