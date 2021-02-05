Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe confirms new case of COVID

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center on Friday.

There are currently eight active cases under the Tribe’s jurisdiction and 24 people remain in quarantine.

The Tribe Council confirmed two deaths due to COVID-19 within the community earlier this week.

The continual rise in positive cases, including individuals in quarantine, is primarily due to direct contact with individuals from other households. As a result, the EOC is urging everyone to limit their interactions to only those in their immediate household and to avoid private, uncontrolled gatherings where there are no safety measures being followed.

MORE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

Akwesasne residents and employees can schedule a COVID-19 test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322 or their facility in Massena at 315-705-0700. Anyone seeking to obtain their COVID-19 results for a test conducted by the Tribe’s Health Services or its mass testing provider can call the clinic’s new direct line at 518-333-0230.