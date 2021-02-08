Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe continues to confirm new COVID-19 cases, 8 remain active

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe reported new COVID-19 cases on both Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center two cases were reported on Saturday and two were reported on Sunday. There are currently eight cases active under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community:

7.200 total tests

160 positive results

155 individuals recovered

8 active cases

24 isolated or quarantined

1 hospitalization

2 COVID-19 related death

The continual rise in positive cases, including individuals in quarantine, is primarily due to direct contact with individuals from other households. As a result, the EOC is urging everyone to limit their interactions to only those in their immediate household and to avoid private, uncontrolled gatherings where there are no safety measures being followed.

Akwesasne residents and employees can schedule a COVID-19 test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322 or their facility in Massena at 315-705-0700. Anyone seeking to obtain their COVID-19 results for a test conducted by the Tribe’s Health Services or its mass testing provider can call the clinic’s new direct line at 518-333-0230.