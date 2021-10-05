Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe COVID-19 vaccination rate hits 50%

AKWESANSE (WWTI) — During the first days of October, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe hit a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination effort.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Service reported on October 1 that 50.6% of all eligible individuals in Akwesasne’s southern portion are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As of October 1, 3,900 individuals were vaccinated.

According to Health Services, the age group with the highest vaccination rate are those ages 18 years and older, standing at 52.8%. The age group that includes 16 and 17-year olds has a rate of 49.3%, and those between ages 12 and 15 years have a rate of 25.6%.

To continue this effort, Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services is hosting open COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinics every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former-IGA Building.

The COVID-19 Vaccine is also available from healthcare providers and pharmacies outside of Akwesasne and can be found by texting your ZIP code to 438829, or calling 1-800-232-0233.

Community members who receive vaccinations outside of Akwesasne are asked to please call the Tribe’s Outreach Program at (518) 333-0230 to have it documented with the tribal clinic.

