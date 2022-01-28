AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The COVID-19 vaccination rate within the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is continuing to increase.

The Tribe’s Health Services confirmed that as of January 25, 70% of all eligible residents have completed their initial two-shot series of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As this is a vaccination milestone for the Tribe, one originally set in 2021, Health Services will draw five names to win $1,000. The Tribe will continue to award $1,000 incentives every time its vaccination rate increased 5%. The next drawing will be held when the rate reaches 75%. Anyone who received a vaccination from an SRMT Health Service clinic is automatically eligible.

Additionally, Health Services confirmed that 33.6% of the eligible community have received the additional COVID-19 booster dose. These can be administered five months after receiving a two-dose shot. Ages 12 to 17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine booster and individuals 18 and older can receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The Tribe also continued to urge community members to “not let their guard down and get vaccinated when they have the opportunity.”

“Being vaccinated only reduced your chances of being hospitalized due to severe symptoms,” SRMT Health Services said in a press release. “But more importantly it helps protect those with immunocompromised conditions and those who cannot receive the vaccine.”

Pediatric Pfizer Vaccination Clinics are hosted by Saint Regis Mohawk Health Service every Tuesday for children ages 5 to 11 years old. These take place at the former-IGA Building on State Route 37.

Vaccine clinics are also held on Fridays by appointment only from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Service’s main campus. Call 518-358-3142 for an appointment.

Those Akwesasne community members who receive the COVID-19 vaccine outside of the Tribe’s jurisdiction are asked to report their vaccination to the SRMT Outreach Program by calling 518-333-0230.