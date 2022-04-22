AKWESASNE (WWTI) — COVID-19 vaccinations are continuing to increase in Akwesasne.

On April 21, Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Services confirmed that the community’s COVID-19 vaccination rate hit 72.4%. This was a slight increase in the rate since March 23.

The Tribe also reported that 47 residents have received the second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose since it was authorized by the FDA in March. Those who are at 50 years of age or older and those 12 and older with certain immunocompromised conditions are eligible for this vaccine.

A breakdown of vaccinations in Akwesasne is included in the chart below:

Age group 1st shot 2nd shot 1st booster dose 2nd booster dose % fully vaccinated % unvaccinated 5-11 years 218 188 0 0 26.9% 73.1% 12-15 years 265 238 44 1 53.6% 46.4% 16-17 years 193 180 36 0 87% 13% 18 years+ 4,482 4,338 2,506 46 78.3% 21.7% Total 5,158 4,944 2,589 47 72.4% 27.6%

SRMT Health Services is also continuing to hold weekly vaccination clinics. These are held on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at its main campus located on 404 State Route 37. Appointments are not required.

The vaccination rate reported on April 21 included residents of Akwesasne that were at least five-year-old and were eligible to receive either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.