Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe: Date for children to be vaccinated for school year rapidly approaching

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The date for eligible school-age children of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe to be vaccinated for the upcoming school year is rapidly approaching. The dates should be adjusted for students playing fall sports before the start of the school year.

For Massena Central and St. Lawrence Central School districts, the last date to get the first Pfizer dose of the vaccine is August 7 in order to get the second Pfizer dose by August 27 to achieve the full efficacy rate prior to the school year beginning.

For Salmon River Central School District, the last date to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is August 11, with the second dose needing to be completed by August 31.

In order to help children be vaccinated in time for the upcoming school year, Health Services is continuing to conduct an Open Walk-In Vaccine Clinic every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be located at the former-IGA Building at 850 State Route 37 in Akwesasne. All individuals 12 and older can attend, however minors are required to have a parent present.

For more questions or information about the clinics being conducted by Health Services, call 518-333-0230 or call 518-358-3141 to schedule an appointment.