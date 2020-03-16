Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe declares state of emergency, Akwesasne Mohawk Casino closing temporarily

(WWTI) – In the midst of a global response to COVID-19, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has declared a state of emergency and the Tribe has notified the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort (AMCR) that it intends to issue an order of closure effective March 17, 2020.

The AMCR agrees the closure is necessary to protect the health and wellness of their employees, community and guests. The casino is closing operations effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2 am.

“I promise that the health and safety of our employees, our guests and our community is our top priority,” stated Todd Papineau, General Manager. “As the region’s premier gaming enterprise, we understand that our guests entrust us to provide a safe environment and we will not compromise the wellness of anyone during this extremely difficult time.”

The AMCR will continue to follow the lead of public health officials. Updates will be posted on the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort website and on social media channels as new information develops.

All March events have been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Tickets purchased with debit cards and credit cards will be automatically refunded to the cards within 24 hours. The casino will reach out to individuals directly who purchased tickets with cash.

