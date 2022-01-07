AKWESASNE (WWTI) — A free food box distribution will be held in Akwesasne next week.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed, that in partnership with the Mohawk Assembly of God, it will host a Free Food Box Distribution on January 11, 2022.

According to the SRMT, these food boxes will weigh approximately 30 to 40 pounds and contain fresh fruit, milk and other perishable items. These have been provided by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, Mohawk Assembly of God, City Serve and Pastors of Akwesasne.

This food box distribution will be open to all Akwesasne community members and Akwesasne community programs, Community members and programs will also be permitted to pick up boxes for those who cannot attend the event.

At the distribution, individuals must follow a designated traffic pattern and bring a Tribal Identification Card, Band Card or Nation Red Card. Face masks and social distancing will also be required.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Food distribution will take place at the former-IGA Building located at 850 State Route 37 in Akwesasne. Boxes can be picked up starting at 10:30 a.m.