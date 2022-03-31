AKWESASNE (WWTI) — A massive donation of personal protective equipment was delivered to the Onondaga Nation in New York in the final days of March.

On March 29, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Office of Emergency Management and Safety helped to donate a PPE delivery to the Onondaga National Volunteer Fire Department.

The donation included 750 tubs of sanitizing wipes, 10,000 children’s masks and 144 COVID-19 Home Tests.

According to the Tribe, the donation was accepted by Onondaga Nation Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Larry Bunk.