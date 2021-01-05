Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe draft hemp regulations released, 30-day comment period open

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has released a draft for hemp regulations and is now accepting written comments from tribal members.

Following a tribal referendum that took place in December 2016, draft regulations have now been released by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe for hemp cultivation governing under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.

The December 2016 referendum led to the majority of tribal voters answering yes to the posed question of if the Tribe should explore options to legalize, license ad regulate the cultivation, production and distribution of hemp. The U.S. Congress then removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act in 2018 and the USDA issued regulations in 2019 allowing tribes to establish hemp production plans.

Draft Hemp Production Regulations are now available to Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe members. The regulations will be open for review for public input and feedback.

SRMT members have been asked to submit written comments by 5 p.m. on February 4, 2021 to the Tribal Clerk’s Office. Feedback will be accepted by email or mail.

