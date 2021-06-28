Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe eases mask mandates for fully vaccinated

AWKWESASNE (WWTI) — Mask requirements have further been eased in Akwesasne.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Emergency Operation Center announced on Friday that those fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask outdoors or indoors under the Tribe’s jurisdiction, with the exception of all tribal facilities.

According to the EOC, this is in response to increasing vaccination numbers and no new COVID-19 cases in over three weeks.

However. those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear a mask at all indoor public spaces and outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former-IGA building in Akwesasne. All individuals 12 years are eligible to receive the vaccine at these clinics.