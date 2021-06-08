Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe eases outdoor mask requirements

Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — On Tuesday, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe made changes to mask requirements.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Emergency Operations Center announced that following efforts of the community to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and recent low COVID-19 cases, individuals who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask outdoors.

However, the Tribe confirmed that regardless of vaccination status, individuals will still be required to wear a mask in all public indoor places within the Tribe’s jurisdiction.

This includes local businesses and workplaces.

The Tribe’s EOC stated that “until more community members get vaccinated, people are still encouraged to wear masks when social distancing is not possible, as it is an important safety measure to help prevent the spread of the virus.”

Additionally, those who have not been vaccinated will continue to be required to wear a mask outdoors when six-foot social distancing cannot be maintained.

This update was announced on June 8, 2021.