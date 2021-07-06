Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe files civil action against 7 unlicensed marijuana shops

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Three days after legalizing marijuana, the Saint Regis Tribe has filed civil actions against several dispensaries in the region.

On July 1, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe filed in Tribal Court naming seven cannabis dispensaries that they claimed to have opened illegally to sell recreational marijuana without a license or regulations from the Tribe.

According to the Tribe, the seven dispensaries that are allegdley in violation of law under the tribe’s jurisdiction include:

Smoke Show Dispensary, 2761 State Route 95

Bud Ease Dispensary, 16 McGee Road

Good Leaf Dispensary, State Route 37

Sasta Bud Dispensary, 220 Route 37

Native Flower Dispensary, 640 State Route 37

Golden Nugget Dispensary, 42 Herne Road

Best Budz Dispensary, 775 State Route 37

Prior to civil action, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe passed the Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance which legalized marijuana for adult use and recreational sales. All dispensaries under the tribe’s jurisdiction that continued to operate outside of the tribal law were provided a “last chance” deadline of July 1, 2021, to comply and close their business.

The Tribe stated that its civil action included a Legal Complaint and accompanying Motions for Temporary, Preliminary and Permanent Injunctions which seeks enforcement of the Cease and Desist Orders in Tribal Court.

It specifically seeks an order from the Court for the dispensaries to be closed and vacated as well as imposing a civil fine of $1,000 for each day they violate the Cease and Desist Orders.