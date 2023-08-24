AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe received an initial distribution of $1.3 million from a group of nationwide settlements for the devastating effects that prescription opioids have had on the Akwesasne community.

News of the initial payment came via a press release on Thursday, August 24. The amount received by the tribe was part of a settlement reached in 2022 with some of the major pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors. Future payments are to be made by some of the settling companies over a number of years.

An entire generation of tribal members are growing up in the shadow of the opioid epidemic, with far-reaching consequences compounded by the historical trauma that our community has endured. Beverly Cook, St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Chief

The tribe first filed suit in late December 2021 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York. The lawsuit stated that pharmaceutical companies who manufacture, market, and distribute opioids carried out a scheme to make individuals believe that prescription opioids were safe, non-addictive and could be used without long-term effects.

The tribe in 2018 estimated that opioid abuse and addiction have consistently accounted for around 85 to 90 percent of child welfare cases annually for each of the last five years. Tribal programs shoulder the expense of taking custody of the children.

Further settlements are still being negotiated at this time. Some companies and defendants have filed for bankruptcy, which means there is uncertainty about the future of some payments. The $1.3 million will be used to help with support programs.