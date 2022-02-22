AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Services is being recognized for its efforts to combat COVID-19 during the ongoing pandemic.

The organization has received the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s Indian Health Service Directors Award for COVID-19 Pandemic Heroism (2020). According to a press release from the SMRT, the Award recognizes the “exceptional work, dedication, and selfless response by the Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team in the face of the coronavirus.”

The award comes after the SMRT COVID-19 Response Team helped establish the first regularly scheduled COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics. The design of their clinics served as an example for regional health departments and has enabled Health Services to administer more than 12,000 of both COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.

Health Services Director Michael Cook said he was proud of what the team has been able to accomplish over the last two years.

“This team has more than stepped up to the plate, they have been willing to serve and sacrifice for the Akwesasne community; making sure that safety, access to testing, care, and vaccinations have always been the priority,” Cook said during their nomination.

SRMT Health Promotion and Planning Manager Jessica Ayotte contributed to the Response Team’s nomination by highlighting the efforts they have taken to keep Akwesasne safe. She said the team has worked hard to help protect the community.

“They tirelessly work to protect our community and slow the spread of COVID-19; whether doing contact tracing on the weekends or quickly organizing testing clinics in response to community spikes, regardless of the weather — including in sub-zero temperatures,” Ayotte said.

The SRMT COVID-19 Response Team is continuing to provide Booster Shots for all individuals ages 12 years or more at their weekly vaccine clinic held on Wednesdays from noon until 3:30 p.m. at the former-IGA Building. They also are holding PCR testing clinics on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until noon at their testing garage, as well as pediatric vaccinations from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their main campus and the distribution of free COVID-19 Home Test Kits on Tuesday afternoons.