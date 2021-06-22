Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe holding caucus for tribal chief position

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is working to elect a new tribal chief and is hosting a Special Election.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Board of Elections will host a Tribal Caucus on June 26, 2021 for the tribal chief position. This is following the decision made by the Election board and an order released mid-June which overturned the unofficial results of the Tribal Chief Election.

Specifically, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Election Board conducted an election on June 5 for the chief position, however, following the voting exercise and release of the unofficial results, appeals were filed by Tribal Members.

The Election Board then convened on June 9, 2021 to consider all appeals and then held a hearing. Following the hearing the Board stated that all concerns were “legitimate and with merit,” which resulted in a call for a Special Election and another Caucus.

The Saint Regis Tribe also recently certified results for the tribal clerk and sub-chief following elections. The Tribe’s Board of Elections certified Summer Bero as Tribal Clerk and Benjamin Herne as Tribal Sub-Chief on June 16, 2021.

The Caucus for tribal chief will begin at 10 a.m. at the former IGA- Building. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only nominators, seconders and nominees for each position will be admitted into the building.

In accordance with the Election and Referendum Ordinance followed by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, a nominator must be an eligible votes and must be 18 years of age, enrolled member of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, reside in the United States for at least six months and have their name on the most current eligible voters list.

Nominees must be present to accept or refuse the nomination at the time of the Caucus.

The Special Election for the tribal chief position will be held on July 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voting will be held on July 27 and July 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Absentee ballots can also be requested beginning June 28, 2021.