AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will be hosting an emergency food distribution on June 30.

The food giveaway will take place at the former IGA Building located at 850 State Route 37. According to the Tribe, the distribution was made possible through assistance provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Tribal volunteers will distribute frozen meats and COVID-19 Home Test Kits for 1,000 Akwesasne households beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday until the supplies are gone. To receive items, individuals must be Akwesasne residents with their tribal membership card or another form of identification present.

There will be no boxes or bags, so individuals are encouraged to bring containers or coolers so frozen items can be placed in their vehicle’s trunk. Those attending should use the main entrance at the traffic light and remain in their vehicle at all times.

After entering the IGA parking lot individuals will register, and proceed around the parking lot’s perimeter to the main distribution area in front of the building’s entrance after they are approved. There will also be signs available to direct traffic at the distribution event.