AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Mohawk Regis Tribe is looking to fill vacant positions on the Tribe’s Election Board.

The annual Tribal Caucus will be held on May 7 in an effort to fill the four open positions on the board. According to the Tribe, they are looking for one Tribal Chief, one Tribal Sub-Chief, one Chief Judge, and one Traffic Court Judge.

According to the Election and Referendum Ordinance, members must be an eligible voter, at least 18 years old, an enrolled member of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, and reside in the United States or in the U.S. portion of Akwesasne for at least six months immediately prior to the election to make a nomination.

The nomination time for Traffic Court Judge will begin at 10 a.m on May 7 with the nomination time for Chief Judge will start at 10:20 a.m. The Tribal Sub-Chief nomination time will start at 10:40 a.m and the nomination time for Tribal Chief will begin at 11 a.m.

Observers are encouraged to go and watch and the ATV will stream the Caucus live on Facebook. After the nominations are finished the list of nominees will be posted.

Nominees for all elected positions must be present to accept or refuse the nomination at the time of the Caucus. Nominees will then be responsible for submitting their required documents and drug testing by the close of business day on Wednesday, May 11 to Cathy Mitchell who is the Executive Assistant and Board Liaison.

The ‘un-official’ list of all candidates will be posted by Friday, May 13 according to the Tribe. The Tribal Election will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 and early voting will be conducted on Wednesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 2 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Administration Building located at 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way.

Absentee ballots will also be available for community members who do not want to vote in person. Absentee ballots can be requested starting May 9 by calling the Tribal Clerk’s office. However, absentee ballots must be requested by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25.

Home Voting will take place on Friday, June 3 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., by appointment only. In-home voting will only be available for home-bound eligible voters residing on the Saint Regis Mohawk Reservation, as defined by the Treaty of 1796. Those interested in scheduling an appointment can do so by contacting the Tribal Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1.

More information about nomination and voting requirements can be found on the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe website.