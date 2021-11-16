Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe hosting Emergency Food Distribution

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will be hosting an Emergency Food Distribution on November 23 to help Akwesasne families.

Tribal staff and volunteers will be distributing food items from 12 p.m. until 6 pm. or until supplies run out on Thursday. The food giveaway will have over a dozen stations positioned throughout the former-IGA parking lot where staff will place food supplies in the trunks of waiting vehicles.

Food items will include frozen turkey breasts, frozen chicken, fresh potatoes, and other non-perishable items. Residents are asked to bring their own bags and boxes as there will not be any available at the distribution site.

The giveaway will only be available for Akwesasne residents. Those attending are asked to use the main entrance at the traffic light and remain in their vehicle upon arrival.

For the safety of everyone at the event, residents are asked to wear a mask and remain socially distanced from others. More information on the event can be found on the SMRT website.

The Emergency Food Distribution was made possible through the Tribal and FEMA partnership. Those who cannot attend the giveaway and needs essential food items are asked to contact the SRMT Family Advocate’s Office at 518-358-3021.