AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another food distribution event will be held for Akwesasne families on May 10.

According to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, 50 volunteers will be distributing food items from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until supplies run out, at the former-IGA Building located at 850 State Route 37. The Tribe also stated that they are prepared to help as many as 1,000 Akwesasne households.

Food items that families will receive include: water, potatoes, corn, green beans, diced tomatoes, chicken

noodle soup, tomato soup, fruit cocktail, chicken thighs, hamburger, beef hot dogs, spaghetti sauce, mac and cheese, tuna fish, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, macaroni, angel hair pasta, rice, sugar, flour, and quick

oats. Along with perishable and non-perishable food items, families will receive sanitizing wipes, hand

sanitizer, PPEs, and COVID-19 Home Test Kits.

The event will feature nearly one dozen stations positioned throughout the parking lots where volunteers will place food supplies in the trunks of waiting vehicles. There will be no boxes or bags, so individuals are being asked to make space in their trunks and to place bins or other containers for volunteers to place items into.

To receive items at the giveaway individuals must be an Akwesasne resident and bring their tribal membership card with them or another form of identification. Those attending the giveaway should use the main entrance at the traffic light, avoid blocking the fire department entrance, and remain in their vehicle at all times.

More information can be found on the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe website.