Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe identifies 3 new COVID-19 cases Monday

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is currently responding to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported three new COVID-19 cases, resulting in 20 active cases under the tribe’s jurisdiction.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.

6,659 total tests

141 positive results

124 individuals recovered

20 active cases

62 isolated or quarantined

0 hospitalization

0 COVID-19 related death

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.

COVID-19 drive-thru test collection clinics have also been scheduled for the next few weeks. Clinics will be held at the former IGA Building and will begin at 9 a.m. Clinics will be held on January 26, 2021.

Community members and Akwesasne employees can also continue to be tested at