Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe increases minimum wage to $15.02

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The minimum wage has been increased for certain employees in Akwesasne.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced on Wednesday that the tribal minimum wage has been increased to $15.02 for all government employees.

The Tribal Council stated that this wage assures that all employees will receive compensation greater than the New York State Minimum Wage.

According to the Tribal Council, this was an increase of $2.47 over the previous rate which was $12.55.

“Tribal employees are the organization’s greatest asset and we continue to review all opportunities to

provide a competitive wage that reflects the cost of living,” stated the Tribal Council. They further added,

“Tribal staff drive the key results of the organization and the increase to the tribal minimum wage serves as

recognition that their contributions continue to be valued.”

This change officially went into effect on Monday, July 12 and will apply to all tribal government employees.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort scheduled to increase their minimum wage to the same rate of $15.02 and a change in tipped rate to $9.00 on September 1, 2021.

Additionally, the wage will serve as a base rate for the SRMT Wage Scale. It does not apply to trainees and student intents.