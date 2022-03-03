AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The indoor mask mandate is coming to an end in Akwesasne.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center confirmed that it will lift the indoor mask mandate in Akwesasne’s southern portions beginning on March 4.

According to the EOC, this is in response to the Tribe’s high vaccination rate, low COVID-19 case count and following New York ending its indoor mask mandate in February and school mask mandate on March 2.

As of February 28, the Tribe’s vaccination rate was 71.4% and the number of active cases remained in the single digits.

However, although the mandate will be lifted, the Tribe is encouraging community members to wear masks based on various factors. This could include personal vaccination status, personal health conditions, health conditions of household members and attendance at large gatherings.

“We are not out of the woods yet, and continue to see positive cases in the community, but it now comes down to personal choice,” SRMT Medical Director Dr. Benson Kelly said in a press release. “We all need to respect and support people who continue to wear masks due to their own health condition or health conditions within their family. Vaccination continues to be the best protection we all have against severe COVID-19 complications and death.”

Local businesses are also permitted to determine store policies regarding mask-wearing.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will continue to require masks in health care facilities, congregate settings, group homes, and other operations due to tribal and federal regulations.