Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe issues alert following children mistakenly ingesting edible marijuana products

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Commission is alerting the public of edible marijuana products that have resulted in child hospitalizations.

The Tribal Police Commission shared that the Saint Regis Mohawk Police Department has recently discovered individuals under the age of 18 in possession of cannabis products that resemble popular branded food or candy. Following these discoveries, reports have been made involving young children who have accidentally ingested these products, resulting in the need for medical attention or hospitalizations.

Additionally the Commission warned that these products have been found to contain several times the recommended adult dose of THC, producing further health and safety risks.

The Commission issued the following statement:

Let this serve as a warning for parents who have these edible products in their home. If the packaging and the candy or treat inside resembles any food or candy kids are familiar with, then they are more likely to see it as normal food and be tempted to eat it.

Adding,

The most common overdose incidents in kids happens when marijuana is combined with food. Edibles take longer than smoked marijuana to have an effect (anywhere between 1 to 4 hours), this can lead to more being eaten before any effects are felt. The Commission encourages anyone who has children in their homes to keep edibles and all types of cannabis products out of reach and out of sight. Items should be kept in child-resistant packaging that conceals the contents so it cannot be seen.

This alert was issued to the Akwesasne community on March 10, 2021.