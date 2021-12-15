AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The holidays are here and local health officials are urging caution as COVID-19 is hitting local communities.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operation Center is issued a holiday health advisory for residents. This was issued as the Tribe compared COVID-19 rates logged in December 2020 to much higher rates this year.

As of December 14, the Tribe had 27 active cases of COVID-19 under its jurisdictions, compared to December 2020 where cases were under five. Nearby on December 14, Jefferson County had 619 active cases and St. Lawrence County had 779.

In the general health advisory issued to community members, the Tribe encouraged all to follow standard precautions.

This included limiting gatherings to those in one’s immediate bubble, wearing a mask in public indoor space, social distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, washing hands often and staying home when sick.

The EOC also said that those who are considering traveling for a holiday or event should follow CDC Travel Guidance, which currently recommends delaying travel until one is fully vaccinated and wearing a mask on public transportation.

Additionally, Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Officials are continuing to urge residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. SRMT Health Service is offering vaccinations on the following dates for the listed age groups: