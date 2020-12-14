Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe limits indoor gatherings to 10 people or less

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Tribe has announced new restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Saint Regis Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center announced on December 11 that new gathering restrictions have been issued for residents of Akwesasne. The EOC team is urging community members to following restrictions during the holiday season.

According to the EOC, these restrictions include limitations on both indoor and outdoor gatherings with guests who do not reside in the same household.

As of December 11, indoor gatherings in uncontrolled environments are limited to ten individuals who are not in the same “immediate family bubble,” and 25 individuals for outdoor gatherings.

According to the EOC, “uncontrolled” refers to gatherings with those who do not reside in the same home, where there is no mask wearing, handwashing, social distancing, screening, temperature checks or attendence logging.

However, these restrictions do not apply to local businesses or public gatherings that take precautions with the EOC’s COVID-19 safety plan.

The Saint Regis Tribe stated that any person found to host an uncontrolled gathering will be fined up to $1,500 for the first offense and up to $5 thousand for repeated offenses.

LATEST STORIES: