Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe lists timeline for 2021 caucus and special election

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — A timeline has been released regarding the caucus and special election to be held by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

Recently, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Board of Elections announced that it would host a caucus and special election for the position of the tribal chief. This was following the decision made by the Election Board which overturned the previous unofficial results of the June 5 Tribal Chief Election.

Following these announcements, the Board of Elections has released a timeline and a list of deadlines for the upcoming processes.

All are included below:

June 26, 2021: Tribal Caucus at the former-IGA Building

10:00 a.m. – Tribal Chief

Nomination(s) list posted

June 28, 2021: Absentee ballot voting begins

Requests can start by calling Tribal Clerks Office at (518) 358-2272.

June 30, 2021: Deadline for Nominees to hand in paper work

July 2, 2021: Deadline to Post Unofficial Candidates(s)

July 9, 2021: Deadline to Post Official Candidates(s)

July 21, 2021: Absentee Ballot:

Deadline to request an absentee ballot is 12:00 p.m. by calling Tribal Clerk’s Office at (518) 358-2272.

July 23, 2021: Voter Eligibility:

Deadline to verify eligibility to vote is 4:00 p.m. by calling Tribal Clerk’s Office at (518) 358-2272.

July 28, 2021: Deadline to request In-Home voting:

Requests can be made by calling Tribal Clerk’s Office by 12:00 p.m. at (518) 358-2272.

July 27, 2021 Early Voting:

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at former-IGA Building.

July 28, 2021: Early Voting:

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at former-IGA Building.

July 31, 2021: Special Election Day at the former-IGA Building,

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Absentee Ballot: Deadline to receive all absentee ballots is 12:00 p.m.

August 3-9, 2021 Appeal Week: