AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although the mask mandate for indoor businesses was lifted in New York on Wednesday, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s government has made its own decision on the matter.

The Tribe is a sovereign tribal government and implements its own protective measures to protect the public from COVID-19. Despite the state’s decision, the SRMT Emergency Operations Center, with the support of Health Services announced that their mask mandate will remain in place.

SMRT health officials are asking residents to continue to wear a mask over their nose and mouth when in any public establishment within the tribe’s jurisdiction. They said the decision to keep the mandate in place was influenced by COVID-19 numbers in the North Country.

While NYS is reporting a statewide positivity rate of 4.4%, the North Country continues to lead the entire State with a 10.6% positivity rate, according to the NYS Department of Health. The North Country Region is also leading the State in the number of cases per 100,000 tests which also contributed to the Tribe’s decision.

More information about COVID-19 in Akwesasne can be found on the SMRT website.