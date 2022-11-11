AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has announced the death of former Tribal Clerk Patricia A. “Kawiiwenohson” Thomas.

Thomas, who served as Tribal Clerk from 2000-2008, “journeyed back to the Spirit World” on November 5, according to the Tribe’s director of communications.

She was elected by tribal voters to serve three consecutive terms as clerk, developing and overseeing processes to enhance the capabilities of the Tribal Clerk’s Office.

Patricia A. “Kawiiwenohson” Thomas (Courtesy of Kahnawake Memorial Foundation Christmas Craft Fair, 2019)

Pat strove to ensure the integrity of tribal data associated with increasing membership and a growing community. Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

Thomas oversaw membership enrollment and the issuance of tribal identification cards, conducted title searches and other functions associated with land transactions, recorded minutes of tribal meetings and served as the main repository of tribal council resolutions, as well as issued official letters and maintained the tribal voters’ list, among other official duties.

Thomas was born on April 5, 1943 in Massena, according to an obituary from Donaldson Funeral Home. She graduated from Salmon river Central School in 1961 and continued her education at SUNY Canton, St. Lawrence College, North Country Community College and Potsdam State. Thomas was recognized by the federal government as a Native American Herbologist and played an instrumental role in establishing the old age home in St. Regist and the St. Regist Mohawk Tribal Drug and Alcohol Program, according to her obituary.

Pat will be fondly remembered for having an open door and an open ear for any individual in need of personal support or technical assistance. She was truly a community-minded and caring individual who gave selflessly of herself to help others. On behalf of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, we extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to her family, her friends, and to those whose lives she has touched during her term as Tribal Clerk. Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

The tribal flag was lowered at the Ionkwakiohkwaronon Tribal Administration Building where it will remain at half-staff until the day after Thomas’ memorial service.