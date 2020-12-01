Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe postpones name change vote until June 2021

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has again postponed the name change referendum scheduled for this month.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Council announced on Tuesday that the previously scheduled Council’s Name Change Referendum (TCR 2020-51) will be put on hold until the June 2021 Tribal Elections. This is following the decision to hold the referendum through absentee ballot voting.

According to the Council, this decision was made on the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

However, as absentee ballot voting has already proceeded, the Council stated that all submitted ballots will be void and destroyed. All eligible voters will be given the option to vote in the Name Change Referendum in June 2021.

The Saint Regis Tribe Council Name Change Referendum will allow community members to on the potential name change of the Akwesasne Mohawk Tribe.

