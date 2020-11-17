Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe name change referendum to proceed via absentee ballot voting

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Council has announced an official date and voting process for their Name Change Referendum.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Council and Tribal Election Board have announced that the Name Change Referendum will take place via absentee voting. This decision was made after the referendum scheduled for November 14, 2020, was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases throughout the community.

During an Election Board meeting on November 13, the Board made the decision to cancel both in-home and in-person voting. The Name Change Referendum will be conducted via Absentee only.

According to the Tribe Council, all ballots must be requested by 12 p.m on December 1, and submitted by 12 p.m. on December 9, 2020.

The Tribe Council stated that ballot counts will officially begin at 5 p.m. on December 9, 2020, amnd the official results will be published on social media and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe website.

Absentee ballots ca be mailed or dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building.

