Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe: No new COVID-19 cases in 23 days

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is continuing to report no new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center, no new or active COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Akwesasne’s southern portion in 23 days, since June 2, 2021.

Additionally, there are no individuals in isolation or quarantine under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.

However, Saint Regis Mohawk Health Service confirmed that the majority of residents under the tribe’s jurisdiction, who are eligible, have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The age group with the lowest vaccination rate continues to be those between 12 and 15 years of age.

The vaccination rate is broken down by age group in the chat below:

Age group Prime shots Booster shots Total vaccinations Population % Fully vaccinated % Not vaccinated 12 to 15 years 61 18 79 585 1.2% 98.8% 12 to 17 years 111 97 208 282 34% 66% 18 years+ 3,500 3,313 6,813 7,027 47% 53% TOTAL 3,672 3,428 7,100 7,897 43.4% 56.6%

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former-IGA building in Akwesasne. All individuals 12 years are eligible to receive the vaccine at these clinics.