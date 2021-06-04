Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe: No new or active COVID-19 cases

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — No COVID-19 cases remain active in Akwesasne.

Under the jurisdiction of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, no new cases were reported on Thursday, June 3. According to the SRMT Emergency Operations Center, as a result, there are no known active COVID-19 cases in Akwesasne.

However, three remain quarantined under the tribe’s jurisdiction.

Since the start of the pandemic, 339 cases have been confirmed by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe. Additionally, three members have lost their lives to the virus.

The Tribe is also continuing to vaccinate its residents and employees.

As of June 3, the tribe’s vaccination rate stood at 43.8%. This is an estimate based on tribal members in Akwesasne’s southern portion or within a 15-mile radius with at least one dose of a vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines are being administered at open walk-in clinics every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the former-IGA building.