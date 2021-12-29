AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Quarantine guidelines remain unchanged in Akwesasne.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center confirmed on Tuesday that in coordination with the Franklin County Health Department, it will not revise any quarantine guidelines for residents.

This is despite recent recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that altered isolation periods from ten to five days.

According to the SRMT, its guidelines will continue to require a minimum ten-day isolation period for those who test positive for the coronavirus. Those who have been exposed to COVID-19 will also be required to quarantine for the period of time specified by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and New York State contact tracers.

However, the tribe also stated that the new CDC guidance is being discussed with County officials and is under review by New York State. An announcement will be made if any Tribal or County protocols change.

Similarly, the Tribe and local health officials are reviewing guidance issued by the New York State Department of Health on shortening isolation periods for fully vaccinated healthcare workers.

Those who test positive for the coronavirus will continue to be required to isolate and notify SRMT Contact Tracers, Franklin County Public Health or St. Lawrence County Public Health.