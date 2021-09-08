Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe now accepting HEAP applications for winter

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Residents under the jurisdiction of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe can now apply for winter heating assistance.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is now accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program provides funding for community members to purchase fuel oil, kerosene, propane, wood, wood pellets, electric or natural gas from a tribally-licensed or tribally-registered vendor.

This year, the Tribe confirmed that eligible fuel delivery may begin as soon as October 2021 and continue through March 2022, or until federal funding is exhausted. The program is based upon current market pricing predictions as it is used to establish the program budget and the estimated number of applicants for the heating season.

Applicants for LIHEAP must provide their full name, address, Tribal Enrollment card number, fuel source, account number or name on account and heating source. Applicants must also provide two forms of documentation as proof of residency. This can include a land line phone bill, electric bill, gas bill, fuel bill or driver’s license.

The Tribe stated that approval or denial for the program will be sent by mail. Dealers are also notified of approvals and the amount of the benefit. A file is maintained for each applicant and a log is maintained that records all transactions and is organized according to household and dealer.

Applications for the program are available online, or by contacting Melanie Conners at 518-358-2272, extension 2212, or Lucy Barnes, extension 2419. Applications can be returned by mail at Saint Regis Mohawk LIHEAP Program 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way, Hogansburg NY, 13655, or at our office located at 418 State Route 37.