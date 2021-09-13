Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe opens applications for retail cannabis licenses

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Applications are now being accepted in Akwesasne for Cannabis Retail Licenses.

Beginning on September 13, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will take applications for Tribal Cannabis Retail Licenses. According to SRMT leaders, this is the latest step to establish a legal cannabis industry under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.

“Unlike other tribal territories, the Tribe’s Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance provides eligible tribal members with the opportunity to help develop this new industry for the benefit of the community,” Tribal Chief Michael Conners said in a press release. “Tribal licensing builds upon our business community’s history of keeping revenue in Akwesasne to support community programs and services.”

This process is detailed in the Tribe’s Adult Use Cannabis Ordiance which was approved by community referendum in December 2019. The process began after New York State legalized personal use and possession of adult cannabis on March 31, 2021.

To be eligible to submit a Tribal Cannabis Retail License applications, individual must have submitted an Adult Use Cannabis Business Pre-Clearance Form. Those who complete and return the retail license applications can expect to hear back on their application’s status within two weeks.

Pre-Clearance form’s are still available. Those interested must complete and return the form to the Compliance Department before receiving the retail application.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance can be read on the Tribe’s website.