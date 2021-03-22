Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe partially reopens recreational park

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has announced the partial reopening of its Generations Park.

This decision was announced on Saturday, however restrictions at the playground, basketball court, lacrosse box, washrooms, pavilion, practice field and kitchen remain in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the SRMT the main field and practice field will remain close due to ground moisture and the kitchen and concession will remain closed until further notice.

However the following assets will reopen with the listed guidelines.

Playground Area Maximum occupancy of 10 children within the fenced area Parents may be inside the play area Facilities staff will sanitize play structures once per day

Basketball Court Maximum occupancy 10 people on each court at one time

Travis Solomon Memorial Lacrosse Box Total maximum occupancy of 25 individuals Masks required at all times Lights will turn off at 8:30 p.m.

Washrooms Fully open PPE available within Bathrooms locked at 8 p.m. daily

Pavilion Fully open Tables arranged to keep each party seperate



The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe confirmed that staff will be available at certain times to observe safety standards and remind visitors.

The Tribe also stated that failure to comply with the standards and restrictions in place “will result in closure of park facilities once again.”