Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe prepares to issue first Cannabis Cultivation Licenses

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Some of the first cannabis retailers will begin receiving legal licenses in Akwesasne.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is preparing to issue Tribal Cannabis Cultivation Licenses. The Tribe’s Compliance Department announced that applications for these licenses will be available starting Friday, July 16, 2021.

This is following the adoption of the Tribe’s Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance, which represents the first adult use cannabis law adopted by a tribe in New York State. It is also the first in the country that will license tribal member-owner businesses.

“We take this time to thank individuals for their patience as we developed regulations that will help oversee the longevity and success of this new industry for the community’s benefit,” stated the Tribal Council. “More importantly, thanks to tribal members who provided feedback and input to ensure that the safety of all cannabis products is a priority.”

In accordance with federal requirements, the Tribe was required to wait until New York State legalized marijuana for adult use prior to adopting the tribal law. This was legalized on March 31, 2021.

Since March, a series of public meetings were held by the Tribe to consult with community members prior to the Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance being formally adopted on June 28, 2021.

Tribal members are still able to submit an Adult Use Cannabis Business Pre-Clearance Form to the Compliance Department if interested in applying for cultivation, processing or retail cannabis license.

Additionally, the Compliance Department confirmed that Processing and Retail Tribal Licenses applications are expected to be available mid-August 2021.