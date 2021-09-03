Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe pushing vaccinations as COVID cases rise

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Officials from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe are pushing local residents and employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Emergency Operations Center is continuing to report that the majority of its residents and employees have yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19. This, as the EOC said, is “amidst rising cases” of the coronavirus.

The Tribe currently has a vaccination rate of 47.8%. This is a slight increase as 90 vaccinations were administered in the last week. However, 52.2% of eligible community members, which is approximately 4,121 individuals have yet to get the vaccine under the tribes jurisdiction.

This rate is lower than neighboring communities, as Franklin County has a 61.3% vaccination rate and St. Lawrence County has a 58.9% vaccination rate. This is based on data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

To address these lower rates in Akwesasne, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is hosting open walk-in vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the former-IGA building. These clinics are open to anyone 12 years and older. To receive a COVID-19 vaccination directly at Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services, individuals are asked to please schedule an appointment by calling the tribal clinic at (518) 358-3141.

The Tribe will also continue to provide incentives to those 18 years and older through the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino. These individuals will receive a $100 gift certificate from the Casino. Those who are under 18 will receives a $100 Walmart gift card.

Gift cards are being provided to new vaccinations only. Individuals who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine are automatically eligible to receive a $1,000 prize when the Tribe’s rate reaches 50% and 60%.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available from healthcare providers and pharmacies outside of Akwesasne and can be found by texting zip codes to 438829, or calling 1-800-232-0233. Community members who receive vaccinations outside of Akwesasne are asked to please call the Tribe’s Outreach Program at 518-333-0230 to have it documented with the tribal clinic.