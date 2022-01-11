AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services announced that 68.7% of their residents have received the two-shot series of the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to a press release from the Tribe’s Health Services, the percentage was officially reached on January 3. Additionally, 24.3% of eligible community members have received the additional booster dose. The population includes individuals ages 18 years or more, as well as the 12 to 17-year-old age group who are now eligible to receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The SMRT population is reportedly leading in vaccination numbers compared to surrounding communities with Franklin County reporting 65.8% and St Lawrence County at 61.7%, according to CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker. However, the SMRT community is lacking in booster shots for those 18 and older with Franklin County reporting 46.7% and St. Lawrence County reporting 49%.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services is continuing to encourage other community members to get vaccinated. They will be holding a Pediatric Pfizer Vaccination Clinic for kids ages 5 to 11-years old at their main campus located at 404 State Route 37 on Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. This will be a walk-in clinic, but appointments are preferred by calling (518) 358-3142.

Health Services is also holding an Open Walk-in Vaccine Clinic on Wednesdays from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the former-IGA Building, located at 850 State Route 37. Individuals 12-years old or more can attend to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Booster shots are also available for individuals ages 16 years or older and must be received no sooner than six months after the initial two-shot series.