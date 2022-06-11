AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe recently released the unofficial results of its 2022 Tribal Election on June 6, and now the deadline for tribal members to file their appeals has officially passed.

Members were able to submit their appeals regarding the election until June 10. According to the Tribe, several appeals were filed and must be resolved by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Election Board.

Once the appeals are resolved the board will be able to certify the results of the election that took place on June 4. More information can be found on the SRMT website.