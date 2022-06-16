AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Recent election results have been certified by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Election Board.

This includes the positions of Chief, Sub-Chief, Chief Judge and Traffic Court Judge #1.

According to the Board, Beverly Cook was officially re-elected as Chief, Derrick King is the newly elected Sub-Chief, Carrie Garrow was re-elected Chief Judge and Lois Terrance was re-elected Traffic Court Judge #1.

However, prior to certifying results, the Election Board had to review three appeals submitted after the election on June 4.

The first appeal addressed the eligibility to vote in the 2022 Tribal General Election. The appellant stated that their tribal enrollment was confirmed and they received their tribal identification card on June 3. However, to vote in the election eligible voters were required to have their names on a list, which was finalized on May 31.

The second appellant questioned the eligibility of two candidates based on residency, which was a question also raised following the Tribal Caucus. The Election Board confirmed that it re-reviewed all nominees and determined that the nominees in question were eligible to be a candidate in the election.

The third appeal raised two issues: The application of Robert’s Rules of Order to the 2022 SRMT Tribal Election ballots and the nomination process.

All three appeals were received, reviewed and dismissed. Appellants were notified of the Elections Board decisions within a specified time frame.

The newly elected Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal officials will begin their three-year term following a Swearing-In Ceremony on July 1, 2022. This will be held at the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Administration Building.