Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe reinstates mask mandate for all

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Masks are now again required in some places in Akwesasne.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Emergency operation Center reinstated the mask mandate for public indoor places within the Tribe’s jurisdiction late last week. This will require individuals, regardless of vaccination status to wear masks at these locations, which includes local businesses and workplaces.

According to the SRMT EOC, this decision was made as COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in the region, including local confirmation of the Delta Variant.

“The reinstatement of the community indoor mask requirement is a necessary response to the serious developments with the Delta variant within Akwesasne and throughout the US and beyond” EOC officials stated in a press release. “Wearing a mask helps protect those who cannot receive the vaccine due to age or health conditions.”

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s mask mandate officially took effect on Friday, August 19 at midnight.