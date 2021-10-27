Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe remembers longstanding victim advocate

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is remembering a longstanding victim advocate who died last week.

On October 23, Kerry Jacobs died alongside her partner Thomas Smiddy. Local tribal officials are now honoring the work and impact she had while working as a tribal victim advocate.

According to the SRMT, Jacobs served in many roles that aimed to “improve the overall wellbeing of her fellow tribal members.” She served as a Victim Advocate for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Division of Community and Family Services, as well as a Sexual Assault Advocate for the Three Sisters Program in Akwesasne.

In 2018 she earned the Outstanding Advocate for Child Victims Award from the Clinton County District Attorney’s Child Advocacy Center. Jacobs was recognized again in 2019 and honored with the Employee Enrichment Award.

Most recently in July 2020, she was appointed to serve a four-year term on the Akwesasne Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners. In this role, she worked to address shortages of safe, sanitary housing options for low-income families and individuals.

Jacobs was also a member of the Akwesasne Coalition for Community Empowerment where she helped with Red Ribbon Week and volunteered for the annual Akwesasne Holiday Helpers.

In light of her death, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe reflected on her years of service. The Tribe stated the following in a press release on October 26.

“Kerry will be deeply missed and her loss leaves a void in our hearts and our organizations that will be difficult to fill,” The Tribe said. “Her enthusiasm and willingness to serve her fellow community members was unparalleled.”

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe also lowered its tribal flag to half-mast. This will remain at this level until the day after Jacob’s funeral.