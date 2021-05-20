Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe removes travel-related quarantines, increases outdoor gathering sizes

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — On Thursday, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center announced the changes to some COVID-19 requirements.

This included the elimination of travel-related quarantine requirements and an increase in the allowable numbers for outdoor gatherings.

According to the Tribe’s EOC, as of Friday, May 21, tribal members and employees will no longer be required to quarantine after traveling beyond the established 300-mile radius, eliminating the radius completely. However, those who do display symptoms after traveling will be required to quarantine and receive a COVID-19 test.

The EOC also expanded the maximum capacity for outdoor gatherings under the tribe’s jurisdiction from 25 to 50 people. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear face coverings and social distance at such gatherings.

The Tribe also confirmed, that all mask requirements will remain in place.

The Tribe stated that these changes were made based on reduction of case counts, increases in vaccination rates, increased vaccine availability and continued tribal safety requirement.

All new guidance will take effect on Friday, May 21, 2021.