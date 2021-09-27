Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe reports 15 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported 15 new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Although six individuals have reportedly resolved, there are currently 35 active cases in the southern portion. Additionally, 18 friends and family members remain in quarantine.

The SRMT EOC is encouraging those in the community to get vaccinated. Individuals who are interested in getting vaccinated can attend the Open Walk-In Vaccine Clinic being held on September 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and September 30, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the former-IGA Building. Vaccination appointments can also be scheduled directly with Health Services by calling in advance at (518) 358-3141.