Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe reports 3 new COVID-19 cases Monday

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — On Monday, three new COVID-19 cases were reported under the jurisdiction of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Emergency Operations Center also reported that 10 residents are now in quarantine.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community:

8,864 total tests

286 positive results

6 active cases

10 isolated or quarantined

0 hospitalization

3 COVID-19 related death

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for individuals with social or economic connections to the community will be held on April 8 at the former-IGA building in Akwesasne, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a COVID-19 test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322 or their facility in Massena at 315-705-0700. Anyone seeking to obtain their COVID-19 results for a test conducted by the Tribe’s Health Services or its mass testing provider can call the clinic’s new direct line at 518-333-0230.