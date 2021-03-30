Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe reports 4 new COVID-19 cases Monday

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — On Monday, the four new COVID-19 cases were reported under the jurisdiction of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Emergency Operations Center also reported that 10 residents are now in quarantine.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community:

8,705 total tests

280 positive results

8 active cases

10 isolated or quarantined

0 hospitalization

3 COVID-19 related death

MORE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

COVID-19 testing for residents and non-member employees will be held on March 2, March 9, March 16, March 23 and March 30 at the former-IGA building in Akwesasne, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a COVID-19 test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322 or their facility in Massena at 315-705-0700. Anyone seeking to obtain their COVID-19 results for a test conducted by the Tribe’s Health Services or its mass testing provider can call the clinic’s new direct line at 518-333-0230.